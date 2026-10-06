VA Awards More Than $390,000 In Grants For Adaptive Sports Programs In Montana

PRESS RELEASE

October 6, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded more than $390,000 in grants to three community-based organizations in Montana that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Montana Veterans,” said Kim Adkins, Montana VA Executive Director. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

For more information, contact Matthew Rosine at matthew.rosine@va.gov.

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