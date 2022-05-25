VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees
PRESS RELEASE
May 25, 2022
Helena , MT — FORT HARRISON, Mont — Today, Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.
Starting this week, the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (Bozeman) and the Butte VA Clinic are in a medium protection level. All other Montana VA sites are in counties with low COVID-19 transmission levels. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.
“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at their local VA facility and we will continue to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “We will continue to adapt to ensure that our Veterans receive the highest quality care and that we continue to serve our role to keep our Veterans, staff, and communities healthy.”
Masks are required at all Montana VA sites, regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:
Low:
1. Masks are required,
2. Self-screening is required,
3. Visitors are welcome, and
4. Physical distancing is not required.
Medium:
1. Masks are required,
2. Self-screening is required,
3. Care partner welcome only, and
4. Physical distancing is not required.
High:
1. Masks are required,
2. Screening is required,
3. Care team-approved visitors only, and
4. Physical distancing is required.
Please visit https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care/locations for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.
Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.