Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2025 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 7 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.

The statewide launch will be expanding its hours of operation this year. Depending on the location, the Montana VA will be offering vaccinations from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; or 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Flu is highly contagious, and anyone can get it. It is especially harmful to the elderly and those who have health problems like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and people with weakened immune symptoms. Pregnant women, people older than 50, health care personnel, and those who care for friends and family members should get a flu shot.Montana’s Veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year: