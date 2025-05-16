Radioman Charlie Dowd: Pearl Harbor and Guadalcanal Veteran

Early Life

On December 23, 1923, in Rochester, New York, Charlie Dowd was born into a family committed to service.

His mother, Grace Josephine Hillen (1897-1961), was a nursing supervisor. His father, David Albert Dowd (1894-1941), was a Veteran of World War I (1914-1918) and General Pershing’s Mexican Expedition (1916-1917). He later worked as a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

Dowd grew up moving around neighborhoods in southwest Rochester. By 1930, his parents had divorced, and he and his older sister, Mary, were living with an aunt and uncle near their father.

Their mother had moved across town to work as a nurse for a private family. It is unclear how long this living arrangement lasted but, by 1940, Charlie and Mary were back with their mother in a neighborhood close to their father.

World War II

World War II (1939-1945) had already broken out when young Dowd was still in high school. An eager and determined student, he graduated early at 17 and, by January 1941, was enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

That May, he reported to Newport, Rhode Island, for training with the 9th Fleet Division 3rd Battalion. He shipped out to San Diego, California, for Naval Radioman School the following month. The four-month training taught sailors Morse Code, blinker-light communication, flag semaphore signaling, radio theory and other Naval communications procedures.