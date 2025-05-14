Toxic Exposure Screening
One of the best ways to manage your health is to develop a long-term health care plan with your VA providers.
VA’s toxic exposure screening can help you plan for future concerns. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you'll receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every five years.
If you’re not enrolled but meet eligibility requirements, you’ll have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
Get your toxic exposure screening
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a toxic exposure screening navigator.
It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.
Potential exposures could include:
- Open burn pits/airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Other exposures
Make your toxic exposure screening appointment
To schedule a toxic exposure screening, enrolled Veterans can send a message to their VA care team through the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet, or call Montana VA Health Care System at 406-442-6410 and ask to be sent to the Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator.
PACT Act information sheets
Review - and download - these information sheets. If you have any questions, talk with your VA care team or send a secure message through the VA: Health & Benefits app or My HealtheVet.