Brian Sprague

Mr. Sprague began his VA career at the Portland VA Health Care System as a PSA in 2007. Mr. Sprague has dedicated over 18 consecutive years to the Department of Veterans Affairs. He has held several positions of increasing responsibility prior to his transition to the MTVAHCS in 2022.

He served as a Supervisory Administrative Specialist for the Division of Hospital & Specialty Medicine, Administrative Officer for Audiology & Speech Pathology, Facility Patient Advocate, Supervisory Administrative Specialist for the Homeless Program, & Administrative Director of the Inpatient & Emergency Services Division.

He came to MTVAHCS in the spring of 2022 as the Health Systems Specialist to the Associate & Assistant Director and transitioned to the HAS Chief in the fall of 2024. He is a graduate of Western Oregon University, where he double degreed in Ancient History & Archaeology.