Dr. Popwell joined the MTVAHCS in 2025 as the Associate Chief of Staff of Inpatient Medicine (Specialty & Diagnostic Services) and most recently has been serving as the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff. Dr. Popwell brings over two decades of combined clinical and leadership experience across military, private practice, not-for-profit, academic, and VA healthcare settings. He has led large, multidisciplinary specialty care groups, managed complex clinical operations, and driven system-level initiatives in quality, safety, access, and patient experience at organizations including Intermountain Health and Bozeman Health.

Dr. Popwell has extensive formal physician leadership education, including completion of Intermountain Health’s Advanced Training Program in Clinical Quality Improvement and multiple programs through the American Association of Physician Leadership and the Montana Medical Association. He was recognized with the Montana Medical Association’s Legacy of Leadership Award in 2023, reflecting his impact on physician leadership and healthcare transformation in the state.

Board-certified in Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology since 2002, Dr. Popwell has practiced neurology in Montana since 2010. He is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology with the University of Washington School of Medicine (WWAMI at Montana State University), where he has taught and developed neuroscience and behavioral medicine coursework for medical students. Dr. Popwell earned his Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors from Tulane University, graduating summa cum laude.

As Chief of Staff, Dr. Popwell will provide clinical and strategic leadership across the MTVAHCS, partnering with executive leadership, service chiefs, and frontline teams to advance high-quality, safe, Veteran-centered care. He will lead ongoing efforts to strengthen access, optimize care delivery, support provider wellness, and enhance the overall Veteran experience throughout MTVAHCS.

When not at work, Dr. Popwell enjoys spending time with his wife, Karlina, and his two adult sons, Nathan and Caleb. He is also an avid outdoorsman, an amateur competitive powerlifter, and has occasionally been known to share his vocal talents.