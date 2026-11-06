Mr. Lee is a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) executive with experience leading complex medical administrative support operations across multiple level1a/b, VA healthcare systems. He currently serves as Associate Director for the Montana VA Healthcare System, overseeing administrative operations Fort Harrison VAMC and its 21 associated sites of outpatient care. He leads a staff of 400 plus employees supporting more than 49,000 enrolled Veterans.

His operational scope includes Facilities Management Services, Financial Services, Health Administrative Services, Occupational Medicine, Community Care, VA Police, Group Practice Management, Emergency Management , Strategic Planning and serves as acting Director when required. Previously, he served as Chief, Health Administrative Services (HAS), South Texas, Chief, HAS, New York Harbor Healthcare System, Deputy Chief, HAS for the Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center, Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Deputy Chief, Business Office Shared Services, Western Colorado Healthcare system.

He is a graduate of VISN19 Leadership Development Institute, ILEAD’s Health Care Leadership Development Program, Harvard’s JFK Senior Executive program, and holds post graduate degrees in business, administration and geopolitics. A retired U.S. Army officer and Veteran, he served in and deployed to multiple hazardous duty and combat zones -- Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea, Kosovo, Colombia, El Salvador. Mr. Lee is a proud father of three daughters and two sons.