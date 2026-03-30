Karessa Mims

Since July 2025, she has served as the Acting Chief Financial Officer for both the Cheyenne and Montana VA Health Care Systems, concurrently with her role as Chief Financial Officer of the Sheridan VA Medical Center (VAMC). Prior to returning to Montana VA, Mims served for three years as the Chief Financial Officer of the Sheridan VA Health Care System.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an Accountant in the VHA CFO Office of Financial Oversight and Analysis, where she provided guidance and direction to the VHA Finance field through 104A National Monitors. She also played a key role on the CliftonLarsonAllen LLP external audit, contributing to the Department of Veterans Affairs earning its 25th consecutive clean audit opinion. Mims began her VA career as a Staff Accountant in Sheridan and later served as the Assistant Financial Officer in Montana. Before joining the VA, she spent nine years working in Supply Chain Logistics.

A graduate of Texas A&M University–Commerce with a degree in Accounting, she is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, the spouse of a combat Veteran, and the proud mother of two children.