Dr. Seth D. Chandler is currently the Acting Chief of Staff for the Montana VA Health Care System and has served Montana VA since May 2024.

Initially, Dr. Chandler served as Deputy Chief of Staff with oversight of Ambulatory Care, Specialty Care, Diagnostic Services, Comprehensive Pain & Wellness, Pharmacy, Health Informatics, Education, and Research.

Prior to joining the Montana VA, Dr. Chandler worked for 11 years at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, one of VHA's highest-complexity (Level 1a) facilities serving the San Antonio area. He served as Service Chief of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation from 2018 to 2024, where he developed and grew numerous local, VISN and national rehabilitation programs including the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center and affiliated programs, Amputee Network Site, Telerehabilitation Enterprise-Wide Initiative, Headache Center of Excellence and the Comprehensive Pain Center. Earlier in his VA career at South Texas, he served as Service Chief for the Spinal Cord Injury Center from 2015 to 2018, where he led one of 25 National SCI Centers providing comprehensive spinal cord rehabilitation care.

Dr. Chandler is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and holds subspecialty certification in Brain Injury Medicine. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (A.T. Still University) and completed his Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and previously held faculty appointments as Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine and Assistant Clinical Professor at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A native Montanan, Dr. Chandler lives in Helena with his family and enjoys landscape and astrophotography, hiking, and exploring Montana's rural communities. When not at work, he and his wife are devoted to the patient work of helping their rescue Cowboy Corgi learn better manners.