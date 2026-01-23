Tami graduated from the University of Montana School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1999. She began her career with the Montana VA immediately after graduation and later spent 3 years at a hospital in Richland, Washington before returning to VA service.

Over the course of her career, she has served as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist, Anticoagulation Clinic Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Formulary Manager, Clinical Coordinator, Clinical Program Manager, and Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy. She has served as the Chief for Pharmacy Service since December 2021. Notable highlights include expansion of clinical pharmacy services into multiple locations and practice areas, as well as implementation of our Pharmacy Residency Program.

Tami and her husband have two sons currently attending college in the Midwest. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family and pets, mountain biking, hiking, and skiing.