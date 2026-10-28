Montana VA Continues Flu Vaccination Campaign in November

The Montana VA Health Care System continues its 2026 Flu Vaccination Campaign by offering two special events for Veterans to receive their free, annual flu vaccine.

In November, the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena will offer Veterans another opportunity to get vaccinated without an appointment.

The David J. Thatcher VA Clinic will hold its event:

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

3885 W Broadway St, Missoula

The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will hold its event:

Saturday, November 7, 2026

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

3687 Veterans Dr, Fort Harrison

Veterans unable to attend these special events can receive their vaccine in other ways. Veterans can go to:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center: Walk-ins available Thursdays, from 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Great Falls VA Clinic: Walk-ins available Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Hamilton VA Clinic: By appointment every Wednesday, from 2:30–4:30 p.m.

David Thatcher VA Clinic (Missoula): By appointment every Tuesday, from 12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

During Primary Care Visits: Ask for a flu vaccine at any regular appointment.

All Primary Care Clinics: Walk-ins available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (closed federal holidays). Wait times may occur. Veterans can find their clinic using the VA Facility Locator .

. Community Pharmacies: Many offer free flu vaccines to enrolled Veterans; no VA appointment needed.

To find a participating community pharmacy in your area, use the VA Facility Locator and select "Community pharmacies."

Veterans should bring their VA ID card or proof of VA enrollment. Enrolled Veterans receive free flu vaccines at participating community pharmacies.

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