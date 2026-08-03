Montana VA To Hold Grand Opening Ceremony for New Lewistown VA Clinic

The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a Grand Opening ceremony for its new Lewistown VA Clinic on Aug. 14.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

The Montana VA is scheduled to hold a short ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting and public tours of the new clinic.

The event will be held at the clinic’s new location:

102 Market Drive

Lewistown, MT 59601

(Across from the Lewistown Municipal Airport, next to the Town and Country Foods market.)

All are Veterans, families and local community members are welcome to celebrate the new clinic and learn more about healthcare resources available to Montana Veterans in the area.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.