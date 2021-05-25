Montana VA tops 10,000 Veterans vaccinated

Dear Montana Veterans - You did it! As of last week, 10,000 Montana Veterans have decided to serve their friends, families, and neighbors and get their COVID-19 vaccine from MTVAHCS.

Together, we will end this pandemic. In recognition of your leadership in keeping yourself and all Montanans safe, check out this “thank you” message from Montana VA staff, Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, and Rep. Matt Rosendale. With each day and with each vaccine, we move closer to ending the pandemic!

Have you heard that MTVAHCS is now able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans (including Veterans who do not receive VHA healthcare), Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients?

Under the SAVE Lives Act (also known as H.R. 1276), which was signed into law on March 23, the VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines expanded to include all Veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers, and some beneficiaries. For more details on where you or your spouse or caregiver can receive a vaccine, go to MTVAHCS’s COVID-19 Vaccine Update webpage.

Finally, we hope you can join your Montana VA Peer Support team this Thursday, May 27, from 5:30-6:15 p.m.! Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you can hear from fellow Veterans who will share their stories of mental health challenges and successes. Each Veteran is on Montana VA’s Peer Support team and helps connect fellow Veterans to mental health support and resources. If you want to learn more about mental health from your peers, you can join the livestreamed event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VAMontana/live/ or call in by dialing 1-872-701-0185 and entering 611906822#.

Thank you for all you are doing to stay healthy, well, and safe! It is our honor to serve you! Thank you for your service, and we join you in remembering and honoring all who served our nation and are no longer with us this Memorial Day.

Sincerely,

Your Montana VA Health Care System Team