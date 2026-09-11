Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
On January 17, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced any Veteran in suicidal crisis can go to any emergency room to get medical care.
FORT HARRISON, Mont. -- Beginning Dec. 13, Montana VA will host a PACT Act Week of Action events to inform Montana Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act (The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022).
HELENA, Mont. -- The city of Helena has been notified that recent testing of drinking water revealed a violation of a drinking water standard, which potentially affects the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.
FORT HARRISON, Mont.— The Montana VA health care system hosted the VISN-19 Leadership Development Institute, Class of 2022, graduation on Sept. 2nd in Helena, Montana.
The Montana VA is hosting a Virtual Town Hall for all Veterans from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 12!
Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation.
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.
HELENA, Mont. -- Due to overwhelming flooding in many areas of Montana, the Montana VA Health Care System is urging Veterans and their families to reach out to the American Red Cross of Montana.