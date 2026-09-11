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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • On January 17, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced any Veteran in suicidal crisis can go to any emergency room to get medical care.

    Banner for Sheridan VA Health Care System's #ReachOut2Me community Veteran suicide prevention campaign.

  • FORT HARRISON, Mont. -- Beginning Dec. 13, Montana VA will host a PACT Act Week of Action events to inform Montana Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act (The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022).

  • HELENA, Mont. -- The city of Helena has been notified that recent testing of drinking water revealed a violation of a drinking water standard, which potentially affects the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

  • HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

    Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

  • FORT HARRISON, Mont.— The Montana VA health care system hosted the VISN-19 Leadership Development Institute, Class of 2022, graduation on Sept. 2nd in Helena, Montana.

    Dr. Judy Hayman, (center) the Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System, poses for a photo with the 2022 LDI graduates and staff from Montana. Montana hosted this year's LDI graduation. (Courtesy photo)

  • The Montana VA is hosting a Virtual Town Hall for all Veterans from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 12!

    The Montana VA is hosting a Virtual Town Hall for all Veterans from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 12! The first half of the town hall will cover information such as flu shots, construction projects and the new PACT Act. The second half is reserved to hear from you!

  • Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.

    Flu Campaign

  • HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation.

    Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable military uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq, March 10. Clothing items turned in must be burned to ensure they cannot be used by opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Julianne Showalter)

  • HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.

    Many Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks. Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with PTSD before they light a firework. Many people are not aware that a Fourth of July celebration could affect others.

  • HELENA, Mont. -- Due to overwhelming flooding in many areas of Montana, the Montana VA Health Care System is urging Veterans and their families to reach out to the American Red Cross of Montana.

    Extreme flooding in parts of Montana have isolated many Veterans and their communities. (Courtesy photo)