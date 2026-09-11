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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • HELENA, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) will launch the new Patient Check-in (PCI) tool at all facilities across the state on Monday, June 13.

    Montana Veterans can now check-in to appointments using the new Patient Check-In tool on their smartphones. They can either text or scan the QR code. Veterans do not have to use the tool. Veterans can always check-in for appointments in-person.

  • HELENA, Mont. – The Montana VA is making its Appointment Verification letter more accessible to Veterans eligible for Beneficiary Travel.

    Montana VA Appointment Letter

  • FORT HARRISON, Mont — Today, Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

    Graphic of the new VA Protection Level signage.

  • HELENA, Mont. -- The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is celebrating it's 100th Anniversary of serving American Veterans on May 20. The hospital is offering a rare glimpse at the last 100 years in a new video released on May 17.

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is celebrating its 100th Anniversary on May 20. The event is free and open to the public.

  • HELENA, MT – A U.S. Veterans Affairs Police Officer stationed in Montana was awarded the distinction of Honor Graduate on May 6 at the Law Enforcement Training Center’s Police Officer Standardization Training in Little Rock, Arkansas.

    U.S. Veterans Affairs Police Officer, Bobby Wilcher accepts his Honor Graduate award on May 6. Wilcher, with the Montana VA, earned the award by scoring at the top of his class in all written testing, Firearms Qualification, his Physical Training test and all Practical Testing. (Courtesy photo)

  • Chelsea Snoey wanted to be a part of something bigger than herself – to serve her country. The shy teen joined the Navy right out of high school eager to make a difference and see the world. A world that would quickly reveal its ugly side.

    Navy Veteran Chelsea Snoey standing next to the American flag.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System has updated its Community Care process for self-scheduling.

    The Veterans Health Administration is spreading awareness about its VA Community Care process. The four-step process can be confusion for Veterans. This information graphic describes the process.

  • Montana VA Health Care System is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new David J. Thatcher VA clinic at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Missoula.

    The New David J. Thatcher VA Clinic opens on Jan. 28 in Missoula. The new 60,000 square-foot facility will serve more than 5,000 Montana Veterans in the Missoula area.

  • They were pioneers during a time their country needed them most, yet they were also America’s best kept secret until recently. The Women Air Force Service Pilots of World War II paved the way for women in the military today. 100 year old WASP Veteran Nell Bright is the epitome of Upholding Valor.

    Nell Bright

  • Throughout the Montana VA Healthcare System, everyone worked tirelessly to care for our Veteran population as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States.

    A Veteran receives a vaccine from a health care worker