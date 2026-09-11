Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Nov. 4. Veterans and their spouses, household family members, and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) through Montana VA.
By getting the flu shot, we set ourselves up to be as healthy as possible. Plus, the healthy habits you have adopted—covering your cough, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are sick—will continue to protect us all as we enter flu season.
Dear Montana Veterans - You did it! As of last week, 10,000 Montana Veterans have decided to serve their friends, families, and neighbors and get their COVID-19 vaccine from MTVAHCS.
Pilot and VA employee Kevin Danz is right in the mix of the Howling for Health Care trend to recognize health care workers and first responders during the current health crisis.