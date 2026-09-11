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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • Montana Veterans continue to trust the Montana VA Health Care System at record high numbers.

    Montana VA Veteran patient trust scores has increased 11.5% from 2019.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize its many volunteers from April 20 to April 26 as part of National Volunteers Week.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is holding an Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. on April 19th at the medical center’s parade grounds.

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is holding an Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. on April 19th, 2025 at the medical center’s parade grounds.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics at Fort Peck, Montana on April 7 and the Crow Agency, Montana on April 8.

  • Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, March 27, beginning at 5:00 p.m.  

  • The Montana VA held a unique Recreational Therapy event this week as they tackled the fresh powder of a local mountain.

    Montana Veteran and volunteers pose for a photo between runs.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to announce the official grand opening of the new Hamilton VA Clinic.

    The Montana VA Health Care System is holding an official grand opening of the new Hamilton VA Clinic at 10 a.m. on March 14.

  • No more long phone waits or trips to the VA medical center. The VA: Health and Benefits App lets you refill prescriptions, message your care team and check benefits anytime, anywhere. With a 4.8 rating in the app store, many Veterans feel it's an essential tool for managing their VA health care.

    Graphic showcasing VA's health and benefits mobile app, motivating individuals to take the first step towards downloading the app.

  • Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    Veterans are invited to join Montana VA at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 12 .

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.