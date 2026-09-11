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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    Montana VA Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Dec. 12.

  • Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that the Community Living Center in Miles City was recognized with an Overall 5-Star Quality rating this Winter by the Veteran’s Administration for Fiscal Year 2024.

  • Montana VA Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

    National Family Caregivers Month 2024.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official re-opening of the Browning VA Clinic on Nov. 19.

    The Montana VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official re-opening of the Browning VA Clinic on Nov. 19.

  • At VA, we understand that care for our Veterans doesn’t stop when they leave a VA medical center.

    Logo for VA caregiver support, featuring supportive imagery and text that emphasizes care and assistance for Veterans.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

    The Montana VA is supporting the DEA's National Drug Take Back initiative.

  • One Coast Guard Veteran shows how the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Housing First approach changes the lives of Veterans experiencing homelessness.

    A man standing in front of a brick building, wearing a black baseball cap and a black t-shirt.

  • Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2024 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 1 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.

    The Montana VA is launching its 2024 Flu vaccine campaign on Oct. 1.

  • The Montana VA health Care System has exceeded its goal of housing Veterans experiencing homelessness by housing 108 percent of Veterans in need.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System is expanding healthcare services at the Butte VA Clinic and the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman.