Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.
The Veterans Health Administration awarded a contract on January 30th for a new Community Living Center in Miles City, Montana.
Montana VA is now asking the public for comments on the potential impacts to historic properties and cultural resources as a result of the proposed property transfer of 210 South Winchester Avenue in Miles City, Custer County, Montana.
WASHINGTON — Today, VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families.
Every Veterans Day, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. becomes a site for storytelling and remembrance.
Fort Harrison VA Emergency Room open during federal holidays, 24/7
Each November, we celebrate family caregivers nationwide!
Learn more this Breast Cancer Awareness Month and be proactive with your health!
Fort Harrison VA Emergency Room open during federal holidays, 24/7.
Montana VA Health Care System invites all Eureka-area Veterans to stop by the VFW Post 6786's telehealth site at 114 Dewey Ave. in Eureka, Montana for an open house.