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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.

  • The Veterans Health Administration awarded a contract on January 30th for a new Community Living Center in Miles City, Montana.

    A new contract was recently signed, which will build a new CLC in Miles City. The new facility will be 18,000 sq ft and hold 17 beds. (Courtesy photo)

  •  Montana VA is now asking the public for comments on the potential impacts to historic properties and cultural resources as a result of the proposed property transfer of 210 South Winchester Avenue in Miles City, Custer County, Montana.

    Public Notice For Miles City CLC property transfer

  • WASHINGTON — Today, VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families.

  • Every Veterans Day, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. becomes a site for storytelling and remembrance.

    Statue featuring seated woman with man draped across her lap; second woman standing, looking upward.

  • Fort Harrison VA Emergency Room open during federal holidays, 24/7

    Stay connected to your healthcare on federal holidays

  • Each November, we celebrate family caregivers nationwide!

    Year of the Caregiver

  • Learn more this Breast Cancer Awareness Month and be proactive with your health!

    Breast Cancer Awareness month

  • Fort Harrison VA Emergency Room open during federal holidays, 24/7.

    Connect to your VA healthcare during a federal holiday

  • Montana VA Health Care System invites all Eureka-area Veterans to stop by the VFW Post 6786's telehealth site at 114 Dewey Ave. in Eureka, Montana for an open house.

    Veterans in Eureka, Mont. visit with a telehealth provider during a telehealth open house. The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting another Open House event in Eureka on Sept. 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Veterans can meet staff in-person and learn about telehealth and VA options.