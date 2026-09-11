Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 23 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
Montana VA Health Care System received additional recognition this week by Becker’s Hospital Review for the outstanding, high-quality care it provides to Montana Veterans.
HELENA, Mont. — Montana VA Health Care System prides itself on providing Veterans with the best healthcare experience possible.
Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 27.
With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System.
We are excited to share that on May 30, 2023, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities, including all Montana VA sites.
The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
HELENA, Mont. —Montana VA Health Care System was recently awarded two new residency programs for nurses. These nurse residency programs are the first in Montana VA’s history.