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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • Fall is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season! This year, enrolled Veterans have multiple options to make getting a flu shot easy.

    Stay healthy and get your 2023 flu shot!

  • Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 23 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

  • Montana VA Health Care System received additional recognition this week by Becker’s Hospital Review for the outstanding, high-quality care it provides to Montana Veterans.

  • HELENA, Mont. — Montana VA Health Care System prides itself on providing Veterans with the best healthcare experience possible.

  • Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 27.

    Montana VA is hosting a virtual Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Veterans can call in or view on our live-stream.

  • With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System.

    With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System, including the Montana VA.

  • We are excited to share that on May 30, 2023, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities, including all Montana VA sites.

    Montana VA Masking update

  • The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

    Fort Harrison VA Medical Clinic is hosting a Walk for Health in support of unsheltered Veterans in the Helena area.

  • The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

    Brick building with a circular driveway. The grass field in front includes a flag pole blue sign.

  • HELENA, Mont. —Montana VA Health Care System was recently awarded two new residency programs for nurses. These nurse residency programs are the first in Montana VA’s history.