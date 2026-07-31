VA Awards More Than $1.9M To American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 To Assist Local Veterans With Transportation Needs

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $1.9 Million in grants to American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 to support local Veterans with transportation needs.

The Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) program helps Veterans living in highly rural areas with free transportation to VA and VA‑authorized health care facilities.

“Transportation should never be the reason a Veteran misses needed care,” said Kim Adkins, Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “These grants will help us reach Veterans in remote areas and make sure they can get to their appointments safely, reliably and without added stress.”

The HRTG program provides funding to Veteran Service Organizations and State Veterans Service Agencies that serve counties with fewer than seven people per square mile. This year, VA awarded more than $6.1 million in grants through HRTG. The program reduces transportation barriers for rural Veterans so they can get essential medical care, including primary care, specialty appointments and mental health services.

Since the HRTG program launched in 2014, VA has awarded more than $46 million to organizations in 15 states, U.S. territories and tribal lands. These grants help ensure that Veterans in remote communities can reach health care services despite long distances, limited public transportation and other geographic challenges.

Veterans in highly rural areas can visit www.va.gov/resources/transportation-to-va-health-appointments-in-highly-rural-areas/ to locate resources in their area.

For more information, contact Matthew Rosine, Public Affairs Office, at Matthew.Rosine@va.gov, or .

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