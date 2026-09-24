Psychology Internship Program

Accreditation status

The Montana VA Healthcare System Psychology Internship (MTVAPI) program

is currently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American

Psychological Association (APA) as of Dec. 6, 2016.

Questions related to our accreditation status can be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: /

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.accreditation.apa.org

Application process

Our internship seeks students from APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited Ph.D. or Psy.D. clinical or counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have completed at least three years of academic study, have completed their comprehensive or qualifying exams, and have proposed their dissertation. In addition, applicants must have completed at least 300 intervention hours and 50 assessment hours (with Neuropsychology Track interviewed applicants having significantly more than this) during their doctoral program. Applicants who have a strong interest or background in rural mental health or in working with Veteran populations will be a particularly good fit for this internship program.



Montana VA encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. All

applicants for VA internships must be US citizens.

Internship Application Date

Applications are due Nov. 4th, 2026 at 11:59 EST. The 2027-2028 internship cohort start date occurs on Monday, July 12th, 2027.

VA eligibility requirements

APPIC match numbers

General (three slots) : 2300-11

Neuropsychology (one slot): 2300-12