U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Psychology Internship Program

The aim of the Psychology Internship Program at Montana VA is to equip postdoctoral-level psychologists in the science, skill development, and art of psychological practice. Our program has an emphasis in training psychologists in the unique factors associated with practicing rural mental health. The Montana VA Healthcare System is well suited to meet this aim, in that interns will be in the rural medical care setting for 2080 hours over the course of a year providing significant, supervised clinical experiences to Veterans while functioning as part of multi-disciplinary teams.

During this year, Interns’ learning will be supplemented through didactics, group supervision, and other experiential learning activities.

By the end of the internship year, interns will have had experiences that will enable them to build competency in the following 10 domains:

  1. Research
  2. Ethical and legal standards
  3. Individual and cultural diversity
  4. Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors
  5. Communication and interpersonal skills
  6. Assessment
  7. Intervention
  8. Supervision
  9. Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills
  10. Rural mental health

Application status

Our internship seeks students from APA or CPA accredited Ph.D. or Psy.D.
clinical/counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have
completed at least three years of academic study, have completed their comprehensive
or qualifying exams, and have proposed their dissertation.  In addition, applicants
must have completed at least 300 intervention hours and 50 assessment hours
during their doctoral program. Applicants who have a strong interest or background
in rural mental health or in working with Veteran populations will be a particularly
good fit for this internship program. 

Montana VA encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. All
applicants for VA internships must be US citizens.

Internship applications due Nov. 5, 2021

VA eligibility requirements

    2022-23 Psychology Internship Brochure (PDF)

    The VA Montana Healthcare System Psychology Internship (MTVAPI) program
    is currently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American
    Psychological Association (APA) as of Dec. 6, 2016. 

    Questions related to our accreditation status can be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
    Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
    American Psychological Association
    750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
    Phone: 202-336-5979/
    E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
    Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

    This is a generalist internship site, aimed at training well-rounded and skilled
    clinicians, who have particular expertise in working effectively in rural settings and
    with veterans.  Current rotation offerings for the 2022-23 cohort include:

    • Clinical Geropsychology 
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • General Outpatient
    • Outpatient Trauma Recovery
    • Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
    • Program Development and Leadership
    • Psychological Assessment
    • Residential Trauma and Substance Use Recovery
    • Triage and Rapid Evaluation Clinic (TREC)

    Please note that rotation offerings may change from year to year, as a result of
    staffing changes. Due to being a program based in a rural area, there is often
    only one  psychologist in each setting. As such, if there are staffing changes,
    this may impact rotation offerings. Consequently, our program prides itself on
    achieving the program aim and intern competencies through the combination of
    varied clinical experiences and rotations. We advise Interns to view their own
    growth in this broad way, as opposed to being attached to one particular
    rotation offering to meet their training needs.

    The Behavioral Health Service Line, more specifically the Psychology Training Program, at VA Montana Healthcare System  firmly believes that diversity is power and inclusion is strength. We serve all those who served, a diverse group of Veterans from different walks of life. We strive to acknowledge, respect, and accept the many identities our Veteran’s hold. We seek trainees who are willing to create an environment of inclusivity, who are open to the ever-evolving journey of multicultural competence. Train with us and together we can work toward a more equal, equitable, creative, diverse, and inclusive Veteran and employee experience.

    Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found at www.diversity.va.gov.

    Contact

    Joanna McCormick, Ph.D.
    Training Director
    3687 Veterans Drive
    Fort Harrison, Montana 59636
    406-447-6075
    joanna.mccormick@va.gov

    Gretchen Lindner, Ph.D.
    Associate Training Director
    300 N. Willson, Suite 703G
    Bozeman, MT 59715
    406-582-5352
    gretchen.lindner@va.gov

