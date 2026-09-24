Psychology Internship Program
The aim of the Psychology Internship Program at Montana VA is to equip postdoctoral-level psychologists in the science, skill development, and art of psychological practice. Our program has an emphasis in training psychologists in the unique factors associated with practicing rural mental health.
Accreditation status
The Montana VA Healthcare System Psychology Internship (MTVAPI) program
is currently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American
Psychological Association (APA) as of Dec. 6, 2016.
Questions related to our accreditation status can be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.accreditation.apa.org
Application process
Our internship seeks students from APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited Ph.D. or Psy.D. clinical or counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have completed at least three years of academic study, have completed their comprehensive or qualifying exams, and have proposed their dissertation. In addition, applicants must have completed at least 300 intervention hours and 50 assessment hours (with Neuropsychology Track interviewed applicants having significantly more than this) during their doctoral program. Applicants who have a strong interest or background in rural mental health or in working with Veteran populations will be a particularly good fit for this internship program.
Montana VA encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. All
applicants for VA internships must be US citizens.
Internship Application Date
Applications are due Nov. 4th, 2026 at 11:59 EST. The 2027-2028 internship cohort start date occurs on Monday, July 12th, 2027.
APPIC match numbers
General (three slots) : 2300-11
Neuropsychology (one slot): 2300-12
Program core competencies
By the end of the internship year, interns will have had experiences that will enable them to build competency in the following 10 domains:
- Research
- Ethical and legal standards
- Individual and cultural diversity
- Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors
- Communication and interpersonal skills
- Assessment
- Intervention
- Supervision
- Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills
- Rural mental health
Rotation offerings for the 2027-2028 year
This is an internship site aimed at training well-rounded and skilled clinicians, who have particular expertise in working effectively in rural settings and with veterans. Current rotation offerings for the 2027-2028 cohort include:
- Clinical Geropsychology
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- General Outpatient
- Outpatient Trauma Recovery
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Program Development and Leadership
- Psychological Assessment
- Residential Trauma and Substance Use Recovery
- Triage and Rapid Evaluation Clinic (TREC)
Please note that rotation offerings may change from year to year, as a result of staffing changes. Due to being a training program located in a rural area, occasionally there may be only one supervising psychologist in a rotation setting (see Brochure for more information.) As such, if there are staffing changes, this may impact rotation offerings. Consequently, our program prides itself on achieving the program aim and intern competencies through the combination of varied clinical experiences and rotations. We advise Interns to view their own growth in this broad way, as opposed to being attached to one particular rotation offering to meet their training needs.
Contact
Joanna McCormick, Ph.D.
Training Director
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, Montana 59636
joanna.mccormick@va.gov
Gretchen Lindner, Ph.D.
Associate Training Director
Travis W. Atkins Clinic (Bozeman CBOC)
1101 E. Main St., Suite 201, Bozeman, MT 59715
gretchen.lindner@va.gov