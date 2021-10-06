Psychology Internship Program

During this year, Interns’ learning will be supplemented through didactics, group supervision, and other experiential learning activities.

By the end of the internship year, interns will have had experiences that will enable them to build competency in the following 10 domains:

Research Ethical and legal standards Individual and cultural diversity Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors Communication and interpersonal skills Assessment Intervention Supervision Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills Rural mental health

Application status

Our internship seeks students from APA or CPA accredited Ph.D. or Psy.D.

clinical/counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have

completed at least three years of academic study, have completed their comprehensive

or qualifying exams, and have proposed their dissertation. In addition, applicants

must have completed at least 300 intervention hours and 50 assessment hours

during their doctoral program. Applicants who have a strong interest or background

in rural mental health or in working with Veteran populations will be a particularly

good fit for this internship program.



Montana VA encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. All

applicants for VA internships must be US citizens.

Internship applications due Nov. 5, 2021

VA eligibility requirements