Morgantown Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Morgantown Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 304-291-4303 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Morgantown Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 304-291-4303 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
- The Morgantown Vet Center is located in the lower level of the WesMon V building. From US Route 19, enter WesMon Plaza at the stop light. Take a right at the Y in the road at the WesBanco Banking Center, then turn right at the Vet Center sign into our parking lot . Enter the facility using the double doors marked Suite 101 Vet Center.
- We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park in any available space.
- Accessible parking and ramps are available for those with mobility issues.
There are several public transportation routes with stops near the Morgantown Vet Center:
- If traveling from Monongalia County visit Mountain Line Transit Authority.
- If traveling from Preston County visit Buckwheat Express.
- If traveling from Marion County visit Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority.
- If traveling from Harrison County visit Central West Virginia Transit Authority.
In the spotlight at Morgantown Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Morgantown Vet Center serves Gold Star families
Vet Centers offer services to Veterans and to those who they call "family."
VAntage Point highlights the impact of these services in a Memorial Day post, "A Gold Star Mother on learning to live again."
Morgantown Vet Center Groups
Groups include:
- Persian Gulf and Post 9/11
- Vietnam War
- Combat Trauma
- Significant Others
Call 304-291-4303 to inquire about our other groups, dates, times, and locations
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Morgantown Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples (Marriage and Family Therapy) counseling
- Significant others support group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Morgantown Vet Center offers bereavement counseling and support to:
- The families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- The families of service members who died while serving on active duty
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.
If you believe someone may be monitoring the websites you visit, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Come as you are! The Morgantown Vet Center team is equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. We can facilitate health care specific to your needs through the VA Medical Center's LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator and VHA's LGBTQ+ Health Program.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Morgantown Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Spouses/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Morgantown Vet Center has counselors who utilize a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors. We can accommodate your preference of counselors' gender. We can also facilitate enrollment and treatment in VA Healthcare for any physical injuries related to your MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Morgantown Vet Center can facilitate services specific to your needs through the VA Medical Center's Minority Veteran Program Coordinator and VA's Center for Minority Veterans (CMV).
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Morgantown Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Now is the time to take advantage of the benefits VA offers to Post 9/11 Veterans through the Transition and Care Management (formerly OEF/OIF/OND) Program.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Morgantown Vet Center can facilitate services specific to your needs through the VA Medical Center's Women's Health Clinic.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Morgantown Vet Center, our certified advanced alcohol and drug counselor (CAADC) can provide long-term support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We can connect Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the Substance Use Disorder Same-Day Access Clinic and the Substance Use Disorder in-patient program at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center to detox and gain stability.
We can also refer Veterans and service members to our community partners like WVU Medicine's Center for Hope and Healing and Valley HealthCare System.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Morgantown Vet Center can facilitate housing and supportive services through the local VA Medical Center's Homeless Program and VA's Supportive Services for Veteran Families.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides free and confidential text and chat features available 24/7.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Morgantown Vet Center can connect you to the appropriate resources to facilitate:
- Application for VA Healthcare benefits
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- VA burial and survivor benefits
The Morgantown Vet Center can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to the Morgantown Vet Center if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA Benefits and Services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
We can provide individual or group educational briefings, exhibit at your organizations' events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
The Morgantown Vet Center partners with organizations like:
- Veteran Service Organizations, community leaders, and elected representatives
- Military installations and units, including the National Guard and Reserve
- Businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and industries
- Health care systems and providers, members of the clergy, government agencies, and many more
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Morgantown Vet Center offers secure, virtual counseling and outreach through VA Video Connect and Cisco WebEx.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, services help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, and job seeking skills coaching.
Information on VR&E including how to apply can be found at VA's Veteran Readiness and Employment page.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.