Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Mountain Home health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Mountain Home Healthcare System serves Veterans in a 41-county area of northeastern Tennessee, western Virginia, and southern Kentucky. Facilities include 14 community-based clinics and the James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.