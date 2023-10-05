Mountain Home 120th Birthday Celebration

We are holding a special birthday celebration October 21, 2023, to commemorate the 120th year since accepting the first Veteran patient at this facility. We would be delighted if you would join us for the celebration.

We are inviting all employees, Veterans and families to join us for an opening ceremony that will include guest speaker U.S. Representative Phil Roe (Ret.), presentation of the colors, and a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner. Afterward, there will be a plethora of activities including a parade, games for children, a historical walking tour, National Cemetery tour and open house, and more.