Tobacco Cessation - Virtual Class

In this class we explore practical ways to change daily habits, identify and respond to triggers, cope with cravings, and many other tips and tricks. Ask your primary care provider for a consult with the Tobacco Cessation team to get started.

In the class we explore practical ways to change daily habits, identify and respond to triggers, cope with cravings, along with many other tips and tricks. We also review all available medication options and prescribe these to patients that are interested. This group class is offered the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month via video conference from 9:00-10:30 AM. If interested, please let your primary care provider know and you will be contacted to schedule the class.