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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

COPD Education - Virtual Class

This class includes basic disease state education on COPD, medication review and how to use each formulary inhaler, self-management education on coughing and breathing techniques, when to contact providers for exacerbation symptoms, smoking cessation, and more!

When:

Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Cost:

Free

A one time, interprofessional group education class for Veterans with COPD offered on the second Monday of each month from 1-3p via CVT or VVC. Education is provided by Nursing, Pharmacy, Respiratory Therapy, Mental Health and Nutrition. Veterans also have a Q & A session with one of our Pulmonary providers. The class includes basic disease state education on COPD, medication review and how to use each formulary inhaler, self-management education on coughing and breathing techniques, when to contact providers for exacerbation symptoms, smoking cessation, and more!

Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Mon. May 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Jun 8, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Jul 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

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