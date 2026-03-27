COPD Education - Virtual Class
This class includes basic disease state education on COPD, medication review and how to use each formulary inhaler, self-management education on coughing and breathing techniques, when to contact providers for exacerbation symptoms, smoking cessation, and more!
When:
Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
A one time, interprofessional group education class for Veterans with COPD offered on the second Monday of each month from 1-3p via CVT or VVC. Education is provided by Nursing, Pharmacy, Respiratory Therapy, Mental Health and Nutrition. Veterans also have a Q & A session with one of our Pulmonary providers. The class includes basic disease state education on COPD, medication review and how to use each formulary inhaler, self-management education on coughing and breathing techniques, when to contact providers for exacerbation symptoms, smoking cessation, and more!
Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Mon. May 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Jun 8, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Jul 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET