Employee Education
Instructions to complete the hands-on skills training on the Voice Assisted Manikin CPR Carts.
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 69, Third Floor, Room H303
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN
Cost:
Free
HEARTCODE COMPLETE BLS/ HEARTCODE COMPLETE ACLS/ RQI BLS/ RQI ALS
(Hands-On Skills Portion ONLY)
- Log on to the Voice Assisted Manikin (VAM) CPR cart laptop. Allow the laptop time to load (less than a minute).
- Open Microsoft Edge.
- Navigate to the Talent Management System (TMS) and Log In.
- “TMS VA Single Sign-On” should open automatically.
- If access is required via a passcode or password:
- click on the “VA Shortcuts” tab on the top left of the page.
- Select “National" from the dropdown menu.
- Select “TMS (Passcode or Password Login)”.
- Follow instructions.
Once TMS is accessed:
- Navigate to "My Learning".
- Select desired course; "HeartCode BLS Complete", "HeartCode ACLS Complete", "RQI BLS", or "RQI ALS".
- Complete the hands-on skills portion by following the VAM instructions.
VAM Cart Locations (*no appointment needed*):
- At Mountain Home, 24/7 VAM carts include:
- Special Care Unit (room C-057)
- C-1 (room C-127)
- D-2 (room D-228)
- C-2 (room C-221)
- E-2 (room E-213)
- CLC (room R-107, restricted to CLC)
- Normal Business Hours VAM carts include:
- PACU (room D-018)
- E-1 (room E-102A)
- Cardiology Service (L-230)
- Primary Care (N-258)- a key is available for check out if needed in building 160, room P-362
- Mental Health Suite, 4th Floor Primary Care (P-4303)
- Extended Business Hours (0600-1630) VAM carts include:
- Education and Staff Development (building 69, 3rd floor, room H303)
- Outpatient and CBOC Carts include:
- Main Knoxville OPC (Administrative Conference Room 609) during open cart hours on Wednesdays (1200-1600), Thursdays (1200-1600), and Fridays (0800-1200)
- Outpatient Radiology Annex #2 (room 114)
- Outpatient Specialty Clinic Annex#3 (room 130-A)
- Knoxville Dental Clinic (room SP-133)
- Campbell County (room 311, suitcases with manikins)
- Sevierville CBOC (room 135)
- Bristol CBOC (room 108)
- Norton CBOC (room 126)
- Morristown CBOC (room 102)
- Rogersville CBOC (room 214)
- Mountain City CBOC (room 146)
- An eCard is available to save or print immediately after successfully completing the skills session. It is your responsibility to provide your Supervisor a copy of your card (and Credentialing if needed)
- Education and Staff Development staff at Mountain Home are happy to help. Tanya Rutledge’s office is located in building 69, room H306 or call her at extension 4465.
- You may pull your eCard from your desktop later by logging into TMS, going to your “My History,” clicking “View All,” hovering over “HeartCode BLS Complete, ” (E.g.) and clicking on “Review Content.” Click on “Launch Content” and scroll down to find your eCard.