Employee Education

Instructions to complete the hands-on skills training on the Voice Assisted Manikin CPR Carts.

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 69, Third Floor, Room H303

Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way

Mountain Home, TN

Cost:

Free

HEARTCODE COMPLETE BLS/ HEARTCODE COMPLETE ACLS/ RQI BLS/ RQI ALS 

(Hands-On Skills Portion ONLY)

  • Log on to the Voice Assisted Manikin (VAM) CPR cart laptop. Allow the laptop time to load (less than a minute).
  • Open Microsoft Edge.
  • Navigate to the Talent Management System (TMS) and Log In.
    • “TMS VA Single Sign-On” should open automatically.
    • If access is required via a passcode or password:
      • click on the “VA Shortcuts” tab on the top left of the page.
      • Select “National" from the dropdown menu.
      • Select “TMS (Passcode or Password Login)”.
      • Follow instructions.

Once TMS is accessed:

  • Navigate to "My Learning".
  • Select desired course; "HeartCode BLS Complete", "HeartCode ACLS Complete", "RQI BLS", or "RQI ALS".
  • Complete the hands-on skills portion by following the VAM instructions.

 

VAM Cart Locations (*no appointment needed*):

  • At Mountain Home, 24/7 VAM carts include:
    • Special Care Unit (room C-057)
    • C-1 (room C-127)
    • D-2 (room D-228)
    • C-2 (room C-221)
    • E-2 (room E-213)
    • CLC (room R-107, restricted to CLC)
  • Normal Business Hours VAM carts include:
    • PACU (room D-018)
    • E-1 (room E-102A)
    • Cardiology Service (L-230)
    • Primary Care (N-258)- a key is available for check out if needed in building 160, room P-362
    • Mental Health Suite, 4th Floor Primary Care (P-4303)
  • Extended Business Hours (0600-1630) VAM carts include:
    • Education and Staff Development (building 69, 3rd floor, room H303)
  • Outpatient and CBOC Carts include:
    • Main Knoxville OPC (Administrative Conference Room 609) during open cart hours on Wednesdays (1200-1600), Thursdays (1200-1600), and Fridays (0800-1200)
    • Outpatient Radiology Annex #2 (room 114)
    • Outpatient Specialty Clinic Annex#3 (room 130-A)
    • Knoxville Dental Clinic (room SP-133)
    • Campbell County (room 311, suitcases with manikins)
    • Sevierville CBOC (room 135)
    • Bristol CBOC (room 108)
    • Norton CBOC (room 126)
    • Morristown CBOC (room 102)
    • Rogersville CBOC (room 214)
    • Mountain City CBOC (room 146)
  • An eCard is available to save or print immediately after successfully completing the skills session. It is your responsibility to provide your Supervisor a copy of your card (and Credentialing if needed)
  • Education and Staff Development staff at Mountain Home are happy to help. Tanya Rutledge’s office is located in building 69, room H306 or call her at extension 4465.
  • You may pull your eCard from your desktop later by logging into TMS, going to your “My History,” clicking “View All,” hovering over “HeartCode BLS Complete, ” (E.g.) and clicking on “Review Content.” Click on “Launch Content” and scroll down to find your eCard.

 

