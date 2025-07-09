MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

July 17th from 10:30am-2pm, Summer Vet Fest at JHQVAMC, outside Building 8.

There will be many outreach programs at the event, in addition to Food Trucks!!!

If you have any questions related to Employee Engagement & Experience, the Mountain Cup Challenge, or VAEA- please come out and see us! The VAEA will be selling shirts and memberships! JC Doughboys Game, July 18th.

Contacts for the Summer VetFest are Elizabeth Troutman, Jeremy Simerly, and Wayne Chiasson.

Also, Employees, if you want to bring your food donation for the Mountain Cup Challenge Food Drive to the July 17th event, please do so, we can weigh it for you and put that amount towards your Service!

If you purchased a Mountain Cup Challenge T-shirt, please wear it to the VetFest (since it is Thursday) 😊 and join us for a group photo at noon in front of building 8!

All Clinic Staff: Please send your Mountain Cup Challenge photos to Elizabeth Troutman!