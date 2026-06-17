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James H. Quillen Outreach Event

Poster advertising July 4th event with fireworks, American flags, and event details.

We are pleased to invite you to join us for the Mountain Home VA Medical Center’s 250th Celebration on July 1, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in front of Building 8 on Dogwood Avenue.

When:

Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Where:

In front of Building 8 on Dogwood Ave, follow the signs!

Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way

Mountain Home, TN

Cost:

Free

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻!

Mountain Home VA Medical Center invites you to our 𝟮𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 on

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟭, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟬:𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝗠 𝘁𝗼 𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗣𝗠

📍 𝘐𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘉𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝟪 𝘰𝘯 𝘋𝘰𝘨𝘸𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦

Enjoy a day filled with:

• Outreach programs

• Trivia 

• Historical walking tours

• Community connection and celebration

Come be part of the history and the excitement we can’t wait to see you there!

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