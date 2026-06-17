James H. Quillen Outreach Event

We are pleased to invite you to join us for the Mountain Home VA Medical Center’s 250th Celebration on July 1, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in front of Building 8 on Dogwood Avenue.

When: Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: In front of Building 8 on Dogwood Ave, follow the signs! Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way Mountain Home , TN