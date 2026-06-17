James H. Quillen Outreach Event
We are pleased to invite you to join us for the Mountain Home VA Medical Center’s 250th Celebration on July 1, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in front of Building 8 on Dogwood Avenue.
When:
Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Where:
In front of Building 8 on Dogwood Ave, follow the signs!
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN
Cost:
Free
𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻!
Mountain Home VA Medical Center invites you to our 𝟮𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 on
𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟭, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲, 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟬:𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝗠 𝘁𝗼 𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗣𝗠
📍 𝘐𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘉𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝟪 𝘰𝘯 𝘋𝘰𝘨𝘸𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦
Enjoy a day filled with:
• Outreach programs
• Trivia
• Historical walking tours
• Community connection and celebration
Come be part of the history and the excitement we can’t wait to see you there!