Emotional Resilience Group
A four-week program designed to strengthen one's ability to recover and remain steady during emotionally challenging circumstances. Topics include Distress Tolerance, Thought Patterns, and Forgiveness & Compassion.
When:
Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 160, Room N304
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Veterans who wish to attend this group must complete a one-time Whole Health Program orientation class unless they have already completed this orientation in the past.
Please call
This four-week program is designed to strengthen one's ability to recover and remain steady during emotionally challenging circumstances.
Topics include Distress Tolerance, Thought Patterns, and Forgiveness & Compassion.
Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Sep 2, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET