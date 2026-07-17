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Emotional Resilience Group

A four-week program designed to strengthen one's ability to recover and remain steady during emotionally challenging circumstances. Topics include Distress Tolerance, Thought Patterns, and Forgiveness & Compassion.

When:

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 160, Room N304

Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way

Mountain Home, TN

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Veterans who wish to attend this group must complete a one-time Whole Health Program orientation class unless they have already completed this orientation in the past.

Please call to speak with one of our Whole Health coaches about how to get connected with any of our Whole Health offerings.

This four-week program is designed to strengthen one's ability to recover and remain steady during emotionally challenging circumstances. 

Topics include Distress Tolerance, Thought Patterns, and Forgiveness & Compassion.

Wed. Aug 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Sep 2, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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