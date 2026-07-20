Beginner's Mindfulness - Virtual Class
Training your mind to rest attention on the present. Noticing here & now experience with a stance of kindness & nonjudgement. your mind to rest attention on the present.
When:
Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Veterans who wish to attend this group must complete a one-time Whole Health Program orientation class unless they have already completed this orientation in the past.
Please call
Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET