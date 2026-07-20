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Beginner's Mindfulness - Virtual Class

Training your mind to rest attention on the present. Noticing here & now experience with a stance of kindness & nonjudgement. your mind to rest attention on the present.

When:

Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Veterans who wish to attend this group must complete a one-time Whole Health Program orientation class unless they have already completed this orientation in the past.

Please call to speak with one of our Whole Health coaches about how to get connected with any of our Whole Health offerings.

Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

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