 Skip to Content

Certificate of Commitment for Participation in the Veteran Community Partnerships Program.

PRESS RELEASE

December 9, 2021

Mountain Home , TN — Angelina Skiles, a social worker at JHQVAMC, receives a Certificate of Commitment for her participation in the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) program.

Angelina Skiles, a social worker at JHQVAMC, receives a Certificate of Commitment for her participation in the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) program. VCP is a national program that inspires VA facilities and community organizations to collaborate with each other with the shared goal of increasing access to care for Veterans and their caregivers. 

Download media assets
###
See all news releases