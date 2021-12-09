Certificate of Commitment for Participation in the Veteran Community Partnerships Program.

PRESS RELEASE

December 9, 2021

Angelina Skiles, a social worker at JHQVAMC, receives a Certificate of Commitment for her participation in the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) program. VCP is a national program that inspires VA facilities and community organizations to collaborate with each other with the shared goal of increasing access to care for Veterans and their caregivers.