East Tennessee Veterans charge into Tampa, Flor. for annual National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2026

Mountain Home, TN - Tampa, Flor. – This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, FL to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.

Nine local Veterans from East Tennessee will participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) event, June 27–July 2.



Name Bib # Age City State Facility Service Branch

GODSEY, LANCE EDWARD 2462 69 Bluff City, TN JHQVAMC Navy

RIDKY, JANE HARRIS 3219 54 Johnson City, TN JHQVAMC Air Force

RIDKY, JANE HARRIS 1997 72 Johnson City, TN JHQVAMC Air Force; Air National Guard; Navy

PLUNKETT, LLOYD K 2379 59 Knoxville, TN JHQVAMC Marine Corps

NEUMER, DAVID 3331 63 Lenoir City, TN JHQVAMC Army

BROWN, JANET ROBERTA 3167 78 Morristown, TN JHQVAMC Air Force; Air Force Reserve; Army

DARRELL GUTH 1612 73 Sevierville, TN JHQVAMC Air Force; Navy

HENRY, JAMES 2205 75 Sevierville, TN JHQVAMC Army

DUTTON, JENNY ELLEN 3091 62 Telford, TN JHQVAMC Army

The five-day event, with its focus on “Fitness for Life”, offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, golf, and several other sports activities. Over 1,000 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 1,300 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Golden Age Games inspire our nation’s Veterans to stay active, stay motivated, and stay connected.” Said Brittany Hook, Director of the National Veterans Golden Age Games. “Each event celebrates our Veterans’ commitment to wellness and shows how the pursuit of physical activity can lead to stronger health, greater independence, and a higher quality of life.”

The first Golden Age Games was held in 1985. For nearly four decades, the event has encouraged older Veterans to pursue physical activity through competitive sports for positive outcomes and better health and wellness. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool for improved health and well-being.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram, and Facebook and search #goldenagegames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning June 28 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .