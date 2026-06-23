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East Tennessee Veterans charge into Tampa, Flor. for annual National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2026

Mountain Home, TN - Tampa, Flor. – This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, FL to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.

Nine local Veterans from East Tennessee will participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) event, June 27–July 2.
 

Name                                                Bib #          Age             City State                        Facility                         Service Branch

GODSEY, LANCE  EDWARD        2462          69                Bluff City, TN                JHQVAMC                    Navy

RIDKY, JANE  HARRIS                  3219          54                Johnson City, TN        JHQVAMC                    Air Force

RIDKY, JANE  HARRIS                  1997          72                Johnson City, TN        JHQVAMC                    Air Force; Air National                                                                                                                                                                                             Guard; Navy     

PLUNKETT, LLOYD  K                   2379          59                Knoxville, TN                 JHQVAMC                   Marine Corps

NEUMER, DAVID                             3331          63                Lenoir City, TN              JHQVAMC                   Army

BROWN, JANET  ROBERTA        3167           78               Morristown, TN            JHQVAMC                   Air Force; Air Force                                                                                                                                                                                                   Reserve; Army

DARRELL GUTH                               1612          73                Sevierville, TN             JHQVAMC                  Air Force; Navy

HENRY, JAMES                                 2205          75                Sevierville, TN             JHQVAMC                  Army

DUTTON, JENNY  ELLEN             3091            62               Telford, TN                    JHQVAMC                  Army

The five-day event, with its focus on “Fitness for Life”, offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, golf, and several other sports activities. Over 1,000 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 1,300 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Golden Age Games inspire our nation’s Veterans to stay active, stay motivated, and stay connected.” Said Brittany Hook, Director of the National Veterans Golden Age Games. “Each event celebrates our Veterans’ commitment to wellness and shows how the pursuit of physical activity can lead to stronger health, greater independence, and a higher quality of life.” 

The first Golden Age Games was held in 1985. For nearly four decades, the event has encouraged older Veterans to pursue physical activity through competitive sports for positive outcomes and better health and wellness. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool for improved health and well-being. 

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram, and Facebook and search #goldenagegames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning June 28 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .

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