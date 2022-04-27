James H. Quillen VAMC Expands Intensive Care Unit, Improves Veteran Patient Services

PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2022

Mountain Home , TN — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony April 14, 2022, to celebrate a new addition to its intensive care unit.

The renovation added four new patient rooms and includes one additional bariatric/telehealth bed. The overall project involved approximately 11,000 square feet of clinical space inside Building 200 on the main hospital campus and included a new dialysis treatment center which opened Feb. 17, 2022.

The medical center implemented the $7.6 million renovation to meet the demand of increasing Veteran utilization of the unit and to to provide timely access and excellent care for all JHQVAMC patients.

The JHQVAMC Director, Dean B. Borsos, said the addition is a great step toward providing Veterans quality care.

“This will help us provide the medical services our Veteran patients deserve,” said Borsos. “The staff and everyone involved did a wonderful job to bring this project to completion and I look forward to seeing all the great things our nurses and providers will accomplish utilizing these new and improved spaces.”

The work included demolition of existing walls and doors, floor finishes, wall finishes, casework, suspended acoustical ceiling systems, mechanical HVAC, electrical, lighting, plumbing, fire protection sprinkler and alarm systems, data and communications systems, tele-ICU capabilities, and additional miscellaneous improvements and modifications as required to provide a complete and functional acute care inpatient nursing ward.

“The project is patient centric, minimizes patient ward movements, and improves staff efficiency,” said Christopher Rodgers, general engineer at JHQVAMC.

JHQVAMC provides care for Veterans in the East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky area through 16 sites of care throughout the region, with the flagship medical center located in Johnson City. For more information about JHQVAMC clinics and services visit https://www.va.gov/mountain-home-health-care.