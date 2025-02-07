The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2025

Mountain Home , TN — Today, the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN recognizes and honors hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has designated the week of Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 9-15, to commemorate Veterans by facilitating visits to those who are hospitalized, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards.

Local commemoration efforts include visits from our East Tennessee State University Women’s Basketball Team. Musicians on Call will be providing several performance sessions for our patients to enjoy during their time at the facility.

“We are honored to host Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and the general public to give thanks to our Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week,” said Martina Malek, Interim Medical Center Director. “If you would like to mail Valentine’s Day cards to our Medical Center to show your gratitude for their service, we will be sure to distribute your cards to Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.”

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans, mail to:

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

PO Box 4000 (135)

Mountain Home, TN 37684

Personal contributions of time and expressions of care are the National Salute’s hallmark and the foundation of VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement. VA volunteers epitomize the one-to-one sharing and caring that is a core value of our Nation. In addition to donations, and as a complement to in-person volunteer assignments, VA provides volunteers with flexible virtual assignments and will place volunteers in areas of interest.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting Volunteer Or Donate | VA Mountain Home Health Care | Veterans Affairs or calling the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 423-979-2891.