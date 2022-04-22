VA SURVEY OF VETERAN ENROLLEES’ HEALTH AND USE OF HEALTH CARE

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2022

Mountain Home , TN — The Survey of Enrollees is a nationwide survey of Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system. The survey is conducted every year. The survey asks questions about your use of health care, insurance benefits, and your health status.

VHA is launching its 2022 Survey of Veteran Enrollees’ Health and Use of Health Care. The purpose of the survey is to provide information that is incorporated into annual VHA projections of enrollment, utilization, and expenditures, as well as into a variety of high level VHA budget and policy related analyses. A random sample of Veterans will be selected from the enrollment files and receive an invite to participate in the survey. The first wave of letters will begin April 25th and the survey will continue to be active through mid-July.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the Survey of Veteran Enrollees’ Health and Use of Health Care (Survey of Enrollees)?

More than 42,000 Veterans per year participate in the survey.

Your answers will help VA improve services and provide better programs for the Veterans who need them. We encourage all Veterans to respond to the survey, including women and Veterans with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Should I take the survey if I don’t currently use VA Health Care?

Yes, we want to hear from you even if you don’t currently use VA Health Care.

How was I selected?

You were randomly selected from all Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system to participate in this scientific survey.

Your responses will represent the experiences of many other Veterans throughout the country.

What are you asking me to do?

We are asking you to answer the questions in the Survey of Enrollees – it will take about 20 minutes.

How do I complete the survey?

You can complete the survey online by going to the following secure website: www.VHAsurvey.org

Once at the website, enter the personal identification number (PIN) listed in your enclosed invitation letter to begin the survey.

If you do not want to complete the survey online or do not have a computer, smartphone, or tablet, you can still participate. You will automatically receive a paper survey in the mail within the next few weeks.

Why should I complete the survey?

Your responses contribute to the most accurate, up-to-date information about Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care systems.

To make sure the results of the survey represent the Veteran population as a whole, it is very important to hear from everyone who was selected including women and Veterans with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Your answers will help to improve VA Health Care services.

What kind of questions are in the survey?

The survey includes questions about your health status, health insurance, use of health services, your service history, and demographics (e.g., age, gender).

Will the survey affect my VA benefits?

No, the survey will NOT affect your VA benefits. Your VA benefits cannot be reduced or changed because of your answers, or whether or not you complete the survey.

Your participation is voluntary.

Who is conducting this survey?

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Chief Strategy Office is conducting the survey.

This office serves as an advisor on VHA policy, strategic planning, and forecasting demand for health care services.

Trilogy Federal, LLC, a service-disabled Veteran-owned small business, is under contract to collect data for the survey. https://www.TrilogyFederal.com

How will you protect my privacy?

VA and Trilogy Federal will protect your identity to the fullest extent allowed under the law.

Your personal information will be secured in a protected electronic file.

Your answers will be combined with answers from other Veterans in the study and secured in a protected electronic file.

Your answers will not be connected to your name.

Your answers will be identified by a number only.

Your personal information will not be put in any report about this survey.

Who can I call if I have questions?

If you have questions about the survey, you can call the Survey of Enrollees Information Line toll-free at 1-888-848-7018. Help Desk staff are available daily from 9 a.m. to

9 p.m. Eastern time.