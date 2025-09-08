Prior to her current assignment, Ms. Ledford has served as the Deputy, Associate Director of Patient Care Services since April 2024. She is accountable for providing leadership, direction, and oversight for the day-to-day operations of direct and non-direct patient care activities associated with several administrative and clinical departments including Nursing, Social Work, Chaplain, Education & Staff Development, and Sterile Processing Services.

Ms. Ledford joined the Mountain Home VA team in August 2007 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and has progressively risen through the levels of nursing while continuing to serve as a patient advocate and catalyst for operational transformation, thus fostering an environment conducive to high-quality, multi-disciplinary care for Veterans. Ms. Ledford has more than 23 years of nursing experience, including a variety of assignments such as Gastroenterology/Hepatology service coordinator, facility Organ Transplant Coordinator, Nurse Manager, Program Director of Home-Based Primary Care, Chief Nurse of Geriatrics & Extended Care, and Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services.

Ms. Ledford received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Walters State Community College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Tennessee State University (ETSU), and Master of Science in Nursing from King University. Ms. Ledford serves as a member of ETSU College of Nursing’s Development Council and is a member of American Nurses Association. She routinely serves as a preceptor and mentor for both staff and trainees at various levels of the organization.

Ms. Ledford currently resides in Johnson City with her husband and two children. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, shopping, and watching her children participate in extracurricular activities including baseball, cheerleading, and horses.