Prior to this role, she was the Chief Nurse of Perioperative Services at JHQVAMC. She is an accomplished healthcare executive and nurse leader with extensive experience in clinical operations, strategic planning, quality improvement, regulatory compliance, and accreditation readiness. She has a proven track record of expanding clinical services, improving access to care, reducing operational costs, and implementing innovative solutions that enhance outcomes for Veterans. Ms. Haney has held recent Leadership roles in various facility committees including: Patient Safety, Perioperative Services Patient Safety and Quality Improvement.