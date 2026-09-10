A Lifetime Shaped by Service

He joined the Navy in 1967, with Vietnam marking his first call to arms. In 1971, he began his career with the New York Fire Department, and in December 1974 he received permission to enlist in the New York Army National Guard. Over the years, John rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class leading a reconnaissance platoon, driven by his belief that freedom carries an obligation. Service was his way of honoring that obligation, giving back to the country, to the city of New York City through the fire department, and later to New York State through the Army National Guard. For John, it was simply who he was.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, everything changed in New York City, he was home feeding his father when the phone rang.

“This is Chief Marsh, we need you. Can you come back on duty?”

He answered honestly. “Chief, I’m not the firefighter you once knew. I’ve had two heart attacks. I had cancer. I got type 2 diabetes, peripheral neuropathy. I’m on a lot of meds.”

He asked the practical question: “Do you need me to fight fires?”

The chief’s answer was simple. “We need you. Come in.”

“Where do you want me to report?”

“The Borough Command Center on Clove Road.”

He told his father he had to leave. His father nodded, already expecting the call. Then the phone rang again it was his cousin.

“Did you get a call from Chief Marsh?”

“Yes.”

“So did I. Can you pick me up?”

“I’ll be there.”

He drove to pick up his cousin, stopped at his own house for his turnout gear, and then the two of them reported to the Command Center. Vehicles from out of state lined the area. The chief handed them phone numbers for two dispatchers and instructions to deliver those vehicles to firehouses.

There was one warning: “There are no comebacks.”

He asked, “What do you mean no comebacks?”

“The firehouses we’re sending them to everybody’s been killed.”

They delivered the vehicles, called dispatch, and learned the out‑of‑state equipment wasn’t compatible with New York. Adapters were on the way. Their next assignment sent them to Dean Street, where they received routing instructions that would get them to the World Trade Center without interfering with medical or salvage convoys.

They followed the route, reached West Street, and deployed to the site.

At the scene, his cousin, a lieutenant, went forward to the chiefs for instructions. Their assignment was to rotate remaining crews through the working areas what everyone there called “the pile.” Dust hung thick in the air, hard to breathe. They asked for masks but were told there were none.

For two days, they rotated crews through the remnants of the North Tower, while other teams worked the pile where the South Tower had stood. Around them were vehicles prepared to transport recovered bodies to ferries bound for Staten Island, where identification could take place. Yet even with all that readiness, they couldn’t find any.

The size of the disaster was beyond anything he’d ever known. A city block of rubble. Searching for survivors by sound, by sight, by instinct, all nearly impossible. The magnitude of what had been lost was something only those who stood there could ever understand.

When he finally returned to Staten Island, he went straight to his horse. He saddled up and rode, trying to settle everything inside him. He knew 50 of the names they were looking for. Men he had worked with. Men who had lived by the same sense of duty. Losing more firefighters in one day than the department had lost in its entire history stayed with him. Still affects him.

Service guided his entire life. And even when John told the chief he wasn’t the firefighter he used to be, he went anyway, because to him, answering the call was simply part of paying back the freedom he’d always believed in.