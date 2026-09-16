Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office

From Knoxville, TN

Enter Nashville on Interstate 40 West, approximately 188 miles. Follow signs toward Nashville. When entering Nashville, take exit 213A for I-440 West toward Memphis. Use the right lanes to merge onto I-65 South towards Huntsville and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Memphis, TN

Enter Brentwood on Interstate 40 East, approximately 220 miles. When nearing Brentwood, take exit 176 to merge onto I-840 East, toward Knoxville / Franklin. Take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Follow I-65 for 10 miles and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Louisville, KY

Enter Nashville on Interstate 65 South, approximately 189 miles. When entering Nashville, take exit 84A to continue on I-65 South and merge onto I-40 East toward Knoxville / Huntsfille. Follow I-65 South / I-40 East to exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Chattanooga, TN

Enter Murfreesboro on Interstate 24 West, approximately 105 miles. Take exit 74A to merge onto I-840 West toward Memphis/Franklin. In about 21 miles, take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Birmingham, AL

Enter Brentwood on Interstate 65 North, approximately 175 miles. When entering Brentwood, take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.