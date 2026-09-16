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Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Modern white office building with colorful mural, flag, and clear blue sky.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Nashville Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.

Please follow this link to schedule the appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

You may also contact us directly at and providing your:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Best time of day for contact

A VA representative will contact you within one business day to schedule an appointment time.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

Parking is free. The main entrance is at the corner of the parking lot. Once inside, go to the end of the short hallway on your right to find our VBA Office. Please allow time to be screened for security. 

From Knoxville, TN

Enter Nashville on Interstate 40 West, approximately 188 miles. Follow signs toward Nashville. When entering Nashville, take exit 213A for I-440 West toward Memphis. Use the right lanes to merge onto I-65 South towards Huntsville and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Memphis, TN

Enter Brentwood on Interstate 40 East, approximately 220 miles. When nearing Brentwood, take exit 176 to merge onto I-840 East, toward Knoxville / Franklin. Take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Follow I-65 for 10 miles and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Louisville, KY

Enter Nashville on Interstate 65 South, approximately 189 miles. When entering Nashville, take exit 84A to continue on I-65 South and merge onto I-40 East toward Knoxville / Huntsfille. Follow I-65 South / I-40 East to exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Chattanooga, TN

Enter Murfreesboro on Interstate 24 West, approximately 105 miles. Take exit 74A to merge onto I-840 West toward Memphis/Franklin. In about 21 miles, take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

From Birmingham, AL

Enter Brentwood on Interstate 65 North, approximately 175 miles. When entering Brentwood, take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.

The following Veterans Service Organizations are located at the Nashville Regional Office:

 

External Link Disclaimer: By clicking on the links above you will leave the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites.

In the spotlight

VA accredited representatives

VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review. 

Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees. 

Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.

VHA/VBA Town Hall and Resource Fair

When: September 29 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM CST)

Where: Columbia War Memorial Building, 308 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401

One-on-one claims assistance for Veterans and beneficiaries.
 

VHA/VBA Town Hall and Resource Fair

When: October 22 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST)

Where: James H. Quillen VAMC Veterans Way (Veterans Way, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604)

One-on-one claims assistance for Veterans and beneficiaries.
 

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone
,

Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Contacting your Veteran Readiness Specialist directly to set up an appointment.

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor
Vocation Rehab Email Address

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Public Contact Office

Public Contact Office

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration

Other nearby VA locations

VA locations in other areas

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