Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Nashville Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.
Please follow this link to schedule the appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
You may also contact us directly at
- Name
- Phone number
- Best time of day for contact
A VA representative will contact you within one business day to schedule an appointment time.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Parking is free. The main entrance is at the corner of the parking lot. Once inside, go to the end of the short hallway on your right to find our VBA Office. Please allow time to be screened for security.
From Knoxville, TN
Enter Nashville on Interstate 40 West, approximately 188 miles. Follow signs toward Nashville. When entering Nashville, take exit 213A for I-440 West toward Memphis. Use the right lanes to merge onto I-65 South towards Huntsville and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.
From Memphis, TN
Enter Brentwood on Interstate 40 East, approximately 220 miles. When nearing Brentwood, take exit 176 to merge onto I-840 East, toward Knoxville / Franklin. Take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Follow I-65 for 10 miles and take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.
From Louisville, KY
Enter Nashville on Interstate 65 South, approximately 189 miles. When entering Nashville, take exit 84A to continue on I-65 South and merge onto I-40 East toward Knoxville / Huntsfille. Follow I-65 South / I-40 East to exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.
From Chattanooga, TN
Enter Murfreesboro on Interstate 24 West, approximately 105 miles. Take exit 74A to merge onto I-840 West toward Memphis/Franklin. In about 21 miles, take exit 31 to merge onto I-65 North toward Nashville. Take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.
From Birmingham, AL
Enter Brentwood on Interstate 65 North, approximately 175 miles. When entering Brentwood, take exit 69 for TN-441 West / Moores Lane. In about a half mile, turn right onto Galleria Boulevard and in .4 miles, the Regional Office will be straight ahead at 7100 Commerce Way.
The following Veterans Service Organizations are located at the Nashville Regional Office:
- Disabled American Veterans, Suite 100
- Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, Suite 100
- Paralyzed Veterans of America, Suite 100
External Link Disclaimer: By clicking on the links above you will leave the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
VHA/VBA Town Hall and Resource Fair
When: September 29 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM CST)
Where: Columbia War Memorial Building, 308 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401
One-on-one claims assistance for Veterans and beneficiaries.
VHA/VBA Town Hall and Resource Fair
When: October 22 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST)
Where: James H. Quillen VAMC Veterans Way (Veterans Way, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604)
One-on-one claims assistance for Veterans and beneficiaries.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Contacting your Veteran Readiness Specialist directly to set up an appointment.
Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor
Vocation Rehab Email Address
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Public Contact Office
Public Contact Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration
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