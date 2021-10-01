Nassau Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Nassau Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We have a large well-lit area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
We are located at the end of the store fronts at Quality Plaza, upon entrance from the traffic light please make an immediate left and follow the stores all the way to the end until you arrive at 970 S. Broadway. We are in between Applebee's Restaurant and the Levittown Ford auto parts dealer. Directly across from the Grumman water towers.
Accessible parking and entrance to Vet Center for those with mobility issues is available.
The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) public transportation route N80 stops directly in front of the Vet Center. Visit NICE to view the bus schedule.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 516-348-0088 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Nassau Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 516-348-0088 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have
In the spotlight at Nassau Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
PTSD Informational group
The goal of the group is to provide Veterans and service members with support, socialization and education within a therapeutic environment. For information call us at 516-348-0088.
Yoga Group
Any Veteran or service member can join us every Thursday at 11:00 am for Virtual yoga with the Veterans Yoga Project. If interested , please call us at 516-348-0088.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
At the Nassau Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community.
We offer the following couples groups
- Conflict Management
- Interpersonal Relationships
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you are having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has passed away, the Nassau Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for the families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and Calverton and Long Island National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Nassau Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One -on-one hour long counseling sessions targeted to meet your individual needs.
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Nassau Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community. Specialty care at our center includes:
Nassau Vet Center PTSD Groups
Groups include:
- Vietnam Veterans PTSD
- PTSD Trauma Recovery
- Vietnam Vet PTSD Maintenance
- PTSD Combat Trauma
- Seeking Safety
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Nassau Vet Center can direct you to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUDTP) within the Northport VA hospital, other community residential treatment programs contracted with the VA and support groups within the community.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Nassau Vet Center’s Veteran Outreach Specialist can connect you with VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Services for Underserved-Supportive Housing, United Veterans Beacon House and many other community resources and partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
You can reach the local Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Northport VA Medical Center by calling 631-261-4400 or visiting the Northport VA Medical Center at 79 Middleville Road in Northport.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you’re returning from military service, we'll help you transition to civilian life. we can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition form military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Nassau Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Nassau Vet Center collaborates with Army National Guard and Reserve units, Nassau County Veterans Service agency, Nassau County Veterans Courts, local law enforcement and community agencies.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
If you are unable to come to the Nassau Vet Center for a variety of reasons such as not being able to take time off from your busy schedule and/or not feeling well, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
- Writing group
- Yoga group
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.