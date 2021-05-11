Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations: our Omaha VA Medical Center, Grand Island VA Medical Center, and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Bellevue, Holdrege, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha, and North Platte, Nebraska; and Shenandoah, Iowa.