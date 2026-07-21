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Mission and vision

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience. 

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations: our Omaha VA Medical Center, Grand Island VA Medical Center, and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Bellevue, Holdrege, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha, and North Platte, Nebraska; and Shenandoah, Iowa. 

Learn more about how we serve Veterans

  • Learn more about the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System leadership team.

  • Find health care and services you need to stay healthy.

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