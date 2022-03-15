National Art Workshop: How to Write an Artist Statement

This National Art Workshop session, which is open to all Veterans and staff, will highlight:

The importance of a clear and articulate artist statement.

The purpose of writing one.

How to create an effective artist statement for competitions, grants, fellowships, exhibitions.

Participants will be invited to join in group discussions, writing exercises and group feedback throughout the session. At the end of the session, participants will have all the necessary tools to create or hone their personal artist statement.

Using Webex platform for this workshop. Recommend first-time users try logging in before the workshop begins.

Password: NVCAF2022!