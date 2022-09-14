VA Warriors Walk

Veteran Suicide, Walk, VA, Warrior, Prevent, Omaha VAMC,

When: Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village 2285 South 67th Street Omaha , NE Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Calling All #Veterans!

Join us for the 2022 VA Warriors Walk to Prevent Veteran Suicide.

Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, 2285 South 67th Street, Omaha, Nebraska.

When: Saturday, September 17th

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony/walk time at 1 p.m.

VA Warrior team photo at 12:30 p.m. at the south side (west of clock tower)

Email Sheryl.morris@va.gov for more information.