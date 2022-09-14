VA Warriors Walk
Veteran Suicide, Walk, VA, Warrior, Prevent, Omaha VAMC,
When:
Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha , NE
Cost:
Free
Calling All #Veterans!
Join us for the 2022 VA Warriors Walk to Prevent Veteran Suicide.
Where: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, 2285 South 67th Street, Omaha, Nebraska.
When: Saturday, September 17th
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony/walk time at 1 p.m.
VA Warrior team photo at 12:30 p.m. at the south side (west of clock tower)
Email Sheryl.morris@va.gov for more information.