VA Job Fair

Bring your Resume and dress for success for the 2023 VA Job Fair.

You're Invited!

When: February 16, 3-8 p.m.

Where:

Omaha VA Hospital, 4101 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE.

Lincoln VA Clinic, 420 Victory Park Drive, Lincoln, NE.

Grand Island VA Hospital, 2201 N. Broadwell Ave, Grand Island, NE.

Numerous employment positions available at our various VA facilities. (Omaha, Grand Island, Papillion, Bellevue, Lincoln, Holdrege, Norfolk, North Platte and Shenandoah, Iowa).

Event link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/928851848108115/?ref=newsfeed

Our Veterans need YOU!