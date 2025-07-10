Skip to Content

Veteran Coffee Social

This group is an open forum for Veterans to meet new people, socialize, and learn about resources in the community and Nebraska Western-Iowa Health Care System. Complimentary coffee and games provided!

When:

Repeats

Where:

First floor next to pharmacy

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE

Cost:

Free

Fri. Aug 1, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 8, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 15, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 22, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Aug 29, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

