Veteran Coffee Social
This group is an open forum for Veterans to meet new people, socialize, and learn about resources in the community and Nebraska Western-Iowa Health Care System. Complimentary coffee and games provided!
When:

Where:
First floor next to pharmacy
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE
Cost:
Free
Fri. Aug 1, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 8, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 15, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 22, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Aug 29, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT