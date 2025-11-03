A Focus on Women with Quick & Healthy Foods

Join us as our Healthy Teaching Kitchen focuses on Women with Quick & Healthy Foods

When: Wednesday November 5th @ 10 am

Where: Healthy Teaching Kitchen, 3rd Floor main hospital

During this class you will have the opportunity to:

- Do a ‘self-check’ of your daily fruits and vegetables

- Learn more about the benefits of fruits and vegetables

- Learn small changes that can bring big health benefits

- Find ways to make fruits and vegetables quick and fun to eat

- Ways to ‘sneak’ fruit and vegetables into meal

Let us know you're coming! Space is limited. Https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CAAAC28A1F4C16-59835803-afocus

We can’t wait to see you there for a fun and informative event!