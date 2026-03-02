Hero Hub Resource Hub

Skip to Content

Monthly VA Info Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Ambulatory Care Center Hallway

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE

Cost:

Free

Stop by the Omaha VA's ACC hallway each third Thursday of the month for an info fair. Each month different tables will be out sharing information about programs and services. 

Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Thu. May 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

