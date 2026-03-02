Hero Hub Resource Hub
Monthly VA Info Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Ambulatory Care Center Hallway
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE
Cost:
Free
Stop by the Omaha VA's ACC hallway each third Thursday of the month for an info fair. Each month different tables will be out sharing information about programs and services.
Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Thu. May 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT